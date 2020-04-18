Karim Morani back home, is COVID-19 negative now, announces daughter Zoa

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Film producer Karim Morani has recovered from the novel coronavirus. He returned home yesterday after spending nine days in the hospital.

His daughter, actress Zoa Morani, who has also recovered from the virus, took to Instagram to update fans about her father, adding that their "entire household" is now COVID-19 negative. Zoa's sister Shaza had also earlier tested positive.

"#positiverecovery And my father got home last night, treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits!" Zoa wrote on Instagram.

She warned netizens that not everyone who tests corona positive, shows the same symptoms. Hence it is advisable to consult a doctor.

"Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital," the actress wrote.

She added: "My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever, fatigue, cough, chest congestion, shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild, and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling."

Zoa in her post expressed gratitude to the hospitals, doctors and other staff, as well as to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government.

She wrote: "The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe!"

"And yes they are 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating, rest and vitamins has been advised," she added.

"So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my father and sister and sending them home fully cured. Thank you Kokilaben hospital! Indebted forever! Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes. So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic," Zoa posted.

While Zoa was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shaza and Karim Morani were treated in Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa returned from Rajasthan's Bikaner in March while her sister Shaza returned after a trip to Sri Lanka. Soon after, both the sisters had tested positive, followed by their father.

--IANS

abh/vnc