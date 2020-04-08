Karishma Tanna has become 'totally filmy' in lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 17:48:35 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna says the lockdown has made her totally filmi.

Karishma shared a TikTok video of herself on Instagram. In the monochrome video, the actress is seen mouthing the lines of the old classic "Kora kagaz tha yeh man mera" from the film "Aradhana". The track is originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

"#corona #coronaeffect I have become totally filmy . Hey bhagwaan bachalo (please god save me) ... #tiktok #oldisgold #quarantine," she captioned the video, which currently has over 228K likes.

On the work front, Karishma is currently the part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10).

The new season is shot in Bulgarian landscapes with actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

