  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 15:32:07 IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Karishma Tanna was last seen in the movie Sanju and also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. She is also known for her sartorial choices. Be it western or traditional, the actor does not fail to make heads turn with her stylish outfits. The actress might be living her best life but we’re the ones double-tapping our screens for those perfectly-styled outfits.

Also read: Meri Skirt Bhi Sexy Hai: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor's classy skirt style

Check out Karishma Tanna sexy skirt photos below:

Karishma Tanna in sunshine yellow mini skirt

Karishma Tanna looks stunning in a mustard-colored tank top and a cream-colored high-waist skirt. She completed her look with casual sliders and brown sling bag.

Karishma Tanna loves flaunting her legs in silver skirt.

Street style.

Karishma Tanna turns school girl

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleAditi Rao Hydari nails the perfect 'Maang Tikka' look

Aditi Rao Hydari nails the perfect 'Maang Tikka' look

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Fashion & LifestyleKajol expressing her love for the traditional attire

Kajol expressing her love for the traditional attire

Fashion & LifestyleNaagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria teases fans with his shirtless pictures

Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria teases fans with his shirtless pictures

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Fashion & LifestyleDisha Patani shares the perfect 'summertime pink glowy makeup tutorial

Disha Patani shares the perfect 'summertime pink glowy makeup tutorial

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Fashion & LifestyleKarishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?