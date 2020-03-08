  1. Home
Karisma Kapoor: Digital space lets you speak a lot more

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 17:42:25 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor makes her digital debut with the upcoming web series "Mentalhood". Opening up at a special screening of the series, the nineties star, who makes a comeback with "Mentalhood" after nearly eight years, said the digital space allows filmmakers a more creative platform.

"I think it's a very different platform," said Karisma, about OTT as a platform for entertainment, and added: "It's more creative, and you can speak a lot more. It gives you a voice."

On her new assignment, the 45-year-old actress said: "I am sure people will enjoy 'Mentalhood' because it is a relevant and emotional show and yet it has been told in a very lighthearted fashion. So, this show is a tribute to all the mothers out there from us as mothers."

Karisma made her debut opposite Harish in the 1991 release, "Prem Qaidi". She was last seen on the big screen nearly eight years ago, in Vikram Bhatt's 2012 release, "Dangerous Ishhq".

Her comeback venture "Mentalhood" will stream on Zee5 and ALT Balaji from March 11.

