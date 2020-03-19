Be it movies or web world, Karisma Kapoor – the princess of the ’90s has always proved her mettle as a powerhouse performer in her three-decade long career!

The reigning queen of Bollywood of the nineties, who is credited to have delivered back-to-back musical blockbusters, is back to impress the audience and especially her fans with her latest offering, ALTBalaji and Zee5’s most-awaited web series of 2020 – Mentalhood.

The digital show also featuring Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla has been earning a host of rave reviews ever since the show started streaming (11th March) on the popular streaming entertainment service.

The digital show has been hugely applauded by the critics, fraternity, Karisma’s family and specially her ardent fans, who couldn’t stop raving about the actor’s stupendous performance as a hands-on mother of three. Well, understandably so!

Karisma’s star power has reflected well on the popularity charts of Mentalhood, as the show trended on No 1 on Indian and global lists. is indeed a doting mother to her beloved kids – Samaira and Kiaan and that the successful digital show – Mentalhood has caught the fancy of mothers across the country among others.

Commenting on the positive response, Karisma Kapoor says, “I am overwhelmed by the response that the show has gone to receive. I am thoroughly grateful to my loving fans and the audience who have showered their love and blessings and appreciated the show. The main reason for me saying yes to the show when Ekta approached me was that, being a mother myself, I wanted every lady, mother, and those women who are mothers to be, to know and realize how special motherhood is and the ups and downs of parenting.”

“I also wanted to tell all the mothers, wives, daughters and even the men that they aren’t alone. Since that is the basic premise of the show, I agreed to be part of Mentalhood. I am happy that the show has struck the right chord amongst audiences in India and abroad and I hope that people continue to watch the show and keep loving it,” she adds.