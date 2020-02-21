Alt Balaji's upcoming show Mentalhood made headlines when it was announced. The show will also mark actress Karisma Kapoor's digital debut where she will play the lead.

The web show will bring the rollercoaster journey of mothers to our screens. Underlining the various shades of motherhood, a new poster was released today and totally highlights how different the characters are!

The newest poster of the show is out and has the full cast of Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shoma led by Karishma Kapoor.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see actor Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut as Meira Sharma, an out and about mental mom.

The makers took to social media to release the new poster with the caption, "Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to Mentalhood. Streaming this March on #ALTBalaji."