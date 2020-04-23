Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong are substitute teachers in new YouTube series

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Model Karlie Kloss and actor Ken Jeong have landed new roles as substitute teachers, as part of a new YouTube originals series to educate children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Celebrity Substitute" will feature famous faces holding online classes for those stuck at home.

Kloss, who founded the free "Kode With Klossy" camp for teen girls in 2015, will give lessons on computer coding.

"The Hangover" actor Jeong will draw on his history as a former doctor to give a virtual biology lesson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Other stars coming together to "energise distance learning" include former American footballer-turned-actor Terry Crews, singer/actress Janelle Monae, "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes and science boffin Bill Nye.

YouToube officials have given "Inception" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt the green light for his new web series, "Create Together #WithMe", on which he will showcase new isolation projects from his HitRecord site, a collaborative media platform which connects artists around the world.

British rocker YUNGBLUD has also scored his own show.

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said: "YouTube's greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life. We're working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful, and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together."

--IANS

dc/vnc