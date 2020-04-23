  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong are substitute teachers in new YouTube series

Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong are substitute teachers in new YouTube series

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 15:36:28 IST

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Model Karlie Kloss and actor Ken Jeong have landed new roles as substitute teachers, as part of a new YouTube originals series to educate children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Celebrity Substitute" will feature famous faces holding online classes for those stuck at home.

Kloss, who founded the free "Kode With Klossy" camp for teen girls in 2015, will give lessons on computer coding.

"The Hangover" actor Jeong will draw on his history as a former doctor to give a virtual biology lesson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Other stars coming together to "energise distance learning" include former American footballer-turned-actor Terry Crews, singer/actress Janelle Monae, "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes and science boffin Bill Nye.

YouToube officials have given "Inception" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt the green light for his new web series, "Create Together #WithMe", on which he will showcase new isolation projects from his HitRecord site, a collaborative media platform which connects artists around the world.

British rocker YUNGBLUD has also scored his own show.

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said: "YouTube's greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life. We're working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful, and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

NewsFans tribute to Randeep Hooda Chris Hemsworth 'Extraction' meme

Fans tribute to Randeep Hooda Chris Hemsworth 'Extraction' meme

NewsLady Gaga teases collaboration with Ariana Grande & Elton John

Lady Gaga teases collaboration with Ariana Grande & Elton John

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

FeatureWorld Book Day 2020: Jasmin Bhasin,Vijayendra Kumeria and others talk about their favourite books

World Book Day 2020: Jasmin Bhasin,Vijayendra Kumeria and others talk about their favourite books

Fashion & LifestyleNia Sharma, Hina Khan and other celebs take a stepback in time to Switzerland

Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and other celebs take a stepback in time to Switzerland