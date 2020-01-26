'Karn Sangini' actress Ravneet Kaur in 'Naati Pinky...'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) "Karn Sangini" actress Ravneet Kaur will be seen in the new TV show "Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story".

Ravneet will be essaying the role of a fashion designer named Medha in the show that revolves around the life of a girl named Pinky.

Pinky, who is short in height, is on a hunt to find a perfect match for herself.

"I am super excited and happy to be a part of this show. Such unique concepts are very few and I have always wanted to be a part of such a show," said Ravneet.

"Medha is young, bold, energetic, independent and today's girl. She is crazy about her work as well as for Gagan. It will be really interesting when she, Gagan and Pinky come across," she added.

"Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story" also features Riya Shukla, Puneet Choksey and Dheeraj Rai.

--IANS

