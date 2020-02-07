On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrived in Jaipur to promote their next film 'Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan took to their respective social media handles to share some adorable pictures of them together from their promotions.

Kartik also shared a funny behind-the-scenes boomerang video, in which he was seen yawning, as she prattled on. “With her, I’m full of energy! #SarTik,” he captioned the post.

In another video shared by Kartik, he and Sara are seen dancing to the song Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal, as the crowd cheers them on. “#HaanMainGalat. Khamma Ganni #Jaipur,” he wrote.

Love Aaj Kal is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled for cinema release in India on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Kartik Aaryan captioned, 'Jo Tum Na ho'

Sara Ali Khan captioned, 'Rahenge Hum Nahi'

Sara Ali Khan captioned, 'Khamma Ghani Jaipur 🙏🏻❤️'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shake a leg on 'Haan Main Galat'