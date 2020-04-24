  1. Home
Kartik Aaryan calls himself 'husn pari'!

Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The lockdown seems to have brought out a witty streak in Kartik Aaryan. Yesterday he revealed the movie camera was his 'bae', and that he was missing his bae. Today, he has gone ahead and explained why he calls himself "husn pari"!

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph where he is seen channeling his inner model.

He wrote alongside the photograph: "Husn Pari."

Kartik's fans on social media couldn't stop commenting on the photograph, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

One fan wrote the jingle of soap brand Nirma: "Tum husn pari tum Jane jaha, tum sabse hasi tu sabse jawan, saundarya sabun nirma, saundarya sabun nirma."

Another wrote: "Husn Para You're"

"My CruSh," commented another .

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Loe Aajkal" alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

