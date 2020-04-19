Kartik Aaryan can't compromise on food quality

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) One should head to actor Kartik Aaryan's social media accounts to get entertained amid the ongoing lockdown period. From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people.

And now on Sunday, he is back with another goofy video, which he has made with his sister.

In the video, the "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actor can be seen taking a bit of his chapati and clearly hates it. He then moved towards his sister, heldA her braid and turned her around.

"No compromise on food quality," he captioned the video.

The siblings' video has left netizens in splits.

A user commented: "Hahahaa."

Another one wrote: "Thank you for making us laugh."

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

