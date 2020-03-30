Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I have earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs 1 crore to the PM-Cares fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," the actor wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.

Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to the government's fund in the hour of crisis. He donated Rs 25 crore on Saturday.

Following Akshay Kumar's footsteps, other B-Towners like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon and others have also donated for the cause. South stars have also donated.

Salman Khan on the other hand decided to donate to support the 2500-odd daily wage workers of the film industry who are left with no source of income owing to the complete lockdown.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus affected people has reportedly crossed 1050 in India and the death toll stands at 29 till now.

--IANS

abh/vnc