Kartik Aaryan dreams of getting coronavirus vaccine

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 16:36:42 IST

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amidst coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd.

But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

"Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."

And Kartik was too quick to respond back.

"You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can't remove Biotechnology from bhai," Kartik quipped.

For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

