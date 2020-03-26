Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus
Bollywood celebrities are picking up different ways to fight and win against the Corona battle every day. As the country prepares for a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Celebs have been keeping their fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on social media during self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.
Katrina Kaif, Maliaka Arora, Hina Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, shared how they have been spending their time self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood celebrities are making the most of the time Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, and other celebrities are using this time to finish off some chores around the same.
Check out the Bollywood celebrities' videos below:
Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan and Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the video where she is seen in the comfort of her house, washing utensils.
Katrina Kaif seen sweeping
Kartik also took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes.
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
Hina has shared a video, expressing gratitude to mothers, “who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint”. The video shows Hina’s brother washing dishes and her father wiping the floor in the toilet and the actress mops the floor of her drawing-room.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
Malaika Arora is seen cooking herself
Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6 #inbound . . .P.S.....This pic may seem funny, but it's the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home.
Karanvir Bohra shares pic holding broom, urges men to help wives with chores during coronavirus lockdown