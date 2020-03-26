Bollywood celebrities are picking up different ways to fight and win against the Corona battle every day. As the country prepares for a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Celebs have been keeping their fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on social media during self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

Katrina Kaif, Maliaka Arora, Hina Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, shared how they have been spending their time self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood celebrities are making the most of the time Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, and other celebrities are using this time to finish off some chores around the same.

Check out the Bollywood celebrities' videos below:

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the video where she is seen in the comfort of her house, washing utensils.

Katrina Kaif seen sweeping

Kartik also took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes.

Hina has shared a video, expressing gratitude to mothers, “who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint”. The video shows Hina’s brother washing dishes and her father wiping the floor in the toilet and the actress mops the floor of her drawing-room.

Malaika Arora is seen cooking herself

Karanvir Bohra shares pic holding broom, urges men to help wives with chores during coronavirus lockdown