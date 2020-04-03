Kartik Aaryan is 'ageing gracefully' in lockdown!

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday posted a hilarious picture that shows him in his old version.

The image was created with FaceApp, which enables users to edit their own or someone else's face to make it appear older or younger.

And it seems the coronavirus lockdown has made Kartik feel like he is growing old, going by his caption. "Ageing gracefully in lockdown," he wrote.

He also joked, saying that it's time to remake "Baghban".

"Let's remake 'Baghban' now. Casting for heroines role... please send in your entries,"Kartik quipped.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

