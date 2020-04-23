Kartik Aaryan is missing his '#bae' due to the lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 18:15:05 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) After treating fans and followers with hilarious videos where he features with hs sister, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has finally shared a glimpse of his "#Bae"!

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a still from a film. In the photograph he is seen lying in a chaarpayi with a camera over him.

He captioned it: "Missing this cutie #Bae (camera icon)"

The reference, of course, being to the fact that the actor is missing shooting films. Facing the camera, after all, comes Before Anyone Else (BAE) for Kartik.

On Tuesday, the actor urged all COVID-19 survivors in the country to donate their blood plasma for the recovery of those who are battling the pandemic. He even reposted a video of Sumiti Singh, who is the first COVID-19 survivor. She is seen donating her blood plasma.

He even shared two funny TikTok videos of himself with his sister Kritika.

In one video, Kartik can be seen nibbling at his chapati and clearly hates it. He then moves towards his sister, holds her by the braid and turns her around.

In the other, he got pranked by Kritika and got a tight slap,

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

--IANS

dc/vnc

