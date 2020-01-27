  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan new face of Bombay Shaving Company

Kartik Aaryan new face of Bombay Shaving Company

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 12:23:52 IST

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Men's grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador, it said Monday.

"I love to experiment with my looks and I look forward to working with the team in building a brand that helps men look their best," Kartik said.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor will be seen endorsing the brand's shaving and facial grooming range.

"Kartik's boyish good looks have made him a heartthrob of India and have overshadowed many peers of his generation. Kartik embodies the spirit of a young, feisty startup - he is self-made in an industry where it is rare, has garnered fanfare based on his talent alone. His appeal among the younger audience is exceptional," the brand said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, the premium brand is into skin, beard and bath categories. It aims to become an Rs 100 crore brand by next year, it said.

--IANS

sj/

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

News'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

'Class of 2020' Trailer: Relive your high school fun, drama and memories with Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and others

NewsYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

Movie Review"The Forgotten Army": An epic drowned in melodrama

"The Forgotten Army": An epic drowned in melodrama

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday