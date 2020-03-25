  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 17:18:17 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the

pandemic.

He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has came up with a new

monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi