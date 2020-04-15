  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan's hilarious query: Can alcohol intake kill COVID-19 in stomach?

Kartik Aaryan's hilarious query: Can alcohol intake kill COVID-19 in stomach?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 17:22:42 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) On his just-launched chat show "Koki Poochega", Kartik Aaryan was heard making a hilarious query to a doctor who appeared as a guest.

On "Koki Poochega", Kartik interacts with Corona warriors including doctors and health workers, and also with a few who have survived the disease after initially testing positive.

Among his earliest guests was Dr Meemansa Buch, one of the first to successfully treat COVID-19 patients.

During his session with Dr Buch, Kartik asked her several questions including whether COVID-19 spreads in hot and humid areas, and if a person can get infected by eating Chinese food.

The really hilarious moment came when Kartik asked if consumption of alcohol could kill the virus in an infected person's stomach.

To this, the doctor laughed out loudly and dismissed such talk as nothing but myth.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

NewsDid Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

NewsAbhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

Abhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

NewsHere's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Here's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)