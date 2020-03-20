  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 16:39:02 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has come up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a video the actor has shared with fans on social media, he uses the monologue to advise people to stay at home in order to limit the spread of the disease.

"Problem? Problem ye hai ki hum sab genius hain. Aur kya problem hai. Problem ye hai ki hume kisi ki sunni hi nahi hai. Subah shaam Netflix and chill ke sapne dekhne hai, lekin jab do hafte ghar baithne ko mil raha hai, toh hume kaam pe jaana hai," Kartik is seen saying in the video.

Sharing his COVID-19 monologue on Instagram, Kartik wrote: "#CoronaStopKaroNa...My Appeal in my Style. Social Distancing is the only solution, yet."

Kartik's video has been doing the rounds on the internet since Thursday.

Reacting to it, actor Varun Dhawan commented: Superb".

Actress Kriti Sanon found the monologue "fab".

Actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "iconic".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

NewsParenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

Parenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

News5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

NewsAmitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo from Abhishek's birthday party

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo from Abhishek's birthday party

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens