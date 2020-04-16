  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan's 'sexy' dilemma: To shave or not to shave

Kartik Aaryan's 'sexy' dilemma: To shave or not to shave

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 18:24:17 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is in a spot thanks to his lockdown beard that he is not quite sure whether he should shave or grow.

Kartik took to Instagram to upload a carefully manicured 6pm shadow and an overgrown beard for his fans, letting them be judge to which is more attractive.

The first image he captioned: "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun (I want to look sexy again. Should I shave)?"

For the second picture he wrote: "Kaise shave kar dun yaar ? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai (How can I shave? This is no less sexy)."

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

--IANS

dc/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour