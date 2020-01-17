Kartik Aaryan: Sara & I will watch 'Love Aaj Kal' on Valentine's Day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 18:33:57 IST

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aryan has declared he will watch his next release "Love Aaj Kal" with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in the upcoming film, on Valentine's Day.

Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Kartik made his revelation at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday.

"We (Sara and he) will go out to watch a movie. We will be watching 'Love Aaj Kal'. It's a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the film," Kartik said, revealing his V-Day plans with Sara.

Talking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik said: "I am so excited, that I can't describe my state of mind. From the first meeting until now, the process of working with Imtiaz has been great. When I first got a call from him, I was shooting for the movie 'Luka Chhupi'. I got so excited that I locked myself in the bathroom of my vanity van. I didn't want any disturbance while conversing with him. I spoke to him around 45 minutes."

He added: "The journey of 'Love Aaj Kal' has been wonderful. As a director he (Imtiaz Ali) is just amazing and it was like a dream come true. When I first saw the poster of my movie with 'A film by Imtiaz Ali' written in it, I kept staring at it three hours! Observing him, as an actor my thought process has completely changed".

"Love Aaj Kal" is scheduled to release on January 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

—IANS

