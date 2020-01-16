  1. Home
Kartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

Kartik Aaryan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 13:10:12 IST

Bollywood Chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his last release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. In this movie, he worked with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik shares a close bond with his mother and yesterday, he took to his Twitter to wish his mom on her birthday. Sharing a childhood picture where his mother can be seen carrying the actor in his arms.

Kartik looked absolutely adorable with his long hair tied into two ponies. Kartik's big round eyes make him look like a little ball of cuteness. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama with Sara Ali Khan. The film will hit the theatres this Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020.

Kartik Aaryan has an exciting line-up of films. All three being franchises and set for their sequels, the actor has a big responsibility on his shoulders and audiences seem to have full faith in this rising superstar. With so much mass-popularity and the hard work this young actor puts in, we’re sure it’s going to be a bigger and better year for Aaryan. 

Check out the photo below:

