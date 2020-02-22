  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik Aaryan starts 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot in Jaipur

Kartik Aaryan starts 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot in Jaipur

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 17:47:22 IST

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for the second installment of the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Kartik today took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed in the godman's attire from the film.

In the video he is seen humming the tune of the title track of the movie.

He captioned the video: "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti... Ting ding ting tiding ting ting... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #Jaipur lets Roll... Mango Season Begins."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu". The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

--IANS

dc/vnc

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

NewsHere's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

Here's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

NewsAyushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

Ayushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

NewsHina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

Hina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

NewsShatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

Shatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

NewsGwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Movie ReviewBrahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Brahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress