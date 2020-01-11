Kartik Aaryan surprises paparazzi with his modes of travel

Trust Kartik Aaryan to remarkably surprise his fans and paparazzi, each time he steps out in the city. After being clicked by the paparazzos in the last few weeks, where he’s seen riding his cool bike in the city when he steps in and out of the studios for his shoots, the actor continues to amuse the eagle-eyed paparazzi with his mode of transport!

Last night, Kartik Aaryan was seen at his Luka Chuppi and #AajKal producer Dinesh Vijan’s office in the suburbs. When the paparazzis were ready to go clickety-click, they were in for a surprise as he chucked his fancy car and came in an auto rickshaw. Paparazzi favourite Kartik Aaryan stepped out of a rickshaw and arrived for a meeting at the producer’s office.

Kartik Aaryan was all smiles for the cameras and made heads turn with his classic and yet chic style.

Yesterday, the actor yet again grabbed eyeballs when he decided to travel in a jetty as he goes left for Dostana 2 shoot in Madh Island. When he was clicked on the jetty, the actor was not seen masking his face, to avoid his fans and crowd on the public transport.

Infact the trip was a much fanfare as he was mobbed by his young fans! The hunk has no qualms in travelling in public transport and giving his fancy wheels a miss. Withh the city facing heavy-traffic, all actors go through the busy traffic woes, but looks like for this young heartthrob its important to reach for his professional commitments on time irrespective to the mode of transport. We like that!

The actor’s next is Imtiaz Ali’s directorial tentatively titled #AajKal which is slated to release next month on Valentines Day. Post that he has two more big releases in the pipeline – Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While he plays the role of the quirky ghost buster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, for Dostana 2, there’s something new that the makers have kept under wraps. Dostana 2 will bring Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor together for the first time. Let’s wait and witness his reign at the box-office in 2020.