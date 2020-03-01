Kartik, Kiara strike romantic pose surrounded by 'witches'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 12:08:41 IST

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are currently shooting here for their upcoming film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", shared a photograph from the film's set.

In the image, Kartik and Kiara can be seen looking at each other, while they are surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

He captioned the image: "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... (Don't be so blinded in love that you don't see the witch)."

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is directed by Anees Bazmee.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

