The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan is basking in glory for the outstanding praises he has been receiving for his promising performances in every different role he has been taking up so far.

Kartik has always chosen content over everything else and has entertained the audience thoroughly in all his films. The young actor has been winning accolades and prestigious awards for his performances and last night the highly celebrated Zee Cine Awards has awarded Kartik Aaryan with the Best Actor In Comic Role for his iconic role in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik's phenomenal portrayal of the character of Chintu Tyagi was appreciated by audience and critics alike. This is the second time Kartik has bagged this award under the same category, after his stupendous win in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik accepted the award and thanked each and everyone for their immense support and love, he went on saying, “Thank you Zee Cine Awards for this honour. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a very special film to me.

This film has so many backstories so many lovely discussions that made it work out so well. I would thank love to thank Juno (Chopra) Sir, Mudassar (Aziz) Sir, and a big thank you to Bhushan (Kumar) Sir for making me a part of such a beautiful film... This film is special and is very close to my heart."

Kartik truly deserved this award and there is no one who could play the character of Chintu Tyagi better than him and all his hard work, dedication and really paid off well. Hope we get to see this young star winning more and more accolades for his interesting line ups this year!