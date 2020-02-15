The much awaited new release of the week, Imtiaz Ali directed Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL, embarked on a good to decent start of 20-25 percent. The collections were boosted further due to the Valentine day crowd. The first day appears to be around the 12-13 crore mark.

Having said that, the film has seen mixed reviews and so the second day (Saturday) onwards as well as the weekday(s) trend will decide the fate of the film.

Meanwhile, after a decent weekend (25 crore), the Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer, MALANG, saw a good weekdays run as it netted 38-40 during the first week, and even a half decent second week will help the film manage a success tag.

The other release of the same week as MALANG, Vinod Chopra’s SHIKARA, a love story with the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits as the backdrop, failed to appeal to the audience barely netting 7 crore (to be validated) during the opening week from India.