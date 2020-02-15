  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 13:02:13 IST

The much awaited new release of the week,  Imtiaz Ali directed  Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL, embarked on a good to decent start of 20-25 percent. The collections were boosted further due to the Valentine day crowd. The first day appears to be around the 12-13 crore mark.

Having said that, the film has seen mixed reviews and so the second day (Saturday) onwards as well as the weekday(s) trend will decide the fate of the film.

Meanwhile, after a decent weekend (25 crore), the Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer, MALANG, saw a good weekdays run as it netted 38-40 during the first week,  and even a half decent second week will help the film manage a success tag. 

The other release of the same week as MALANG, Vinod Chopra’s SHIKARA, a love story with the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits as the backdrop, failed to appeal to the audience barely netting 7 crore (to be validated) during the opening week from India.

Related Topics

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and others had an emotional breakdown after watching their BB journey

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and others had an emotional breakdown after watching their BB journey

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!