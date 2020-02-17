Kartik-Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal' fizzles at the box office

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khans onscreen chemistry in "Love Aaj Kal" has failed to create sparks at the box office.

Imtiaz Ali's fuilm managed a mere Rs 28.51-crore haul at the domestic market.

"'Love AajKal' is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay (Day 1), else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead (weekdays)... Friday Rs 12.40 crore, Saturday Rs 8.01 crore, Sunday Rs 8.10 crore. Total: Rs 28.51 crore. #India business," posted trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted: "As against 'Love Aaj Kal' first day of Rs. 12 crore, the second day witnesses a drop in collections rather than a jump. Will the second day close at Rs. 8 crore or 7 crore or 6.5 crore? Probably Rs. 6.5 crore! That would be a big drop!"

"Love Aaj Kal" is Ali's remake of his own hit of 2009 of the same name that had starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone. The film narrates two parallel love stories -- one set in the past and one in the present -- to trace generation gap through the changing perception of love over the decades.

Initial reaction of the Valentine's Day audience was mixed after the film was mostly panned by critics. The film failed to capitalise on the fact that it was a solo Bollywood release this past weekend.

