  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kartik struggles to render a video, offers Rs 2 lakh to fan for help

Kartik struggles to render a video, offers Rs 2 lakh to fan for help

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 17:32:50 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series.

"Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram.

Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits.

"I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan.

Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render."

The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

NewsCovid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

Covid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

NewsShraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

NewsDemi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

NewsIs Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

FeatureJacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!