Kartik to Sara: 'Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a love-filled photograph of himself along with his "Love Aajkal" co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik on Monday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself feeding Sara.

He captioned the image: "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho... Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein... (You have become so thin. Let's make your health like before)."

"Love Aajkal" shows love stories of two different eras -- the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

The film is slated to release on February 14.

--IANS

