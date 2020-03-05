'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' gets fresh faces in cast

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) "Divya Drishti" actress Parull Chaudhry and Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor's on-screen friend in the blockbuster "Kabir Singh", have joined the cast of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

" 'Kasauti...' is my debut on television and it couldn't have been better, because this is a legendary show. I grew up watching this show. TV as a medium is new to me but it's great fun," said Kunal about "Kasauti...", which is a reboot of the 2001 show of the same name.

"On set, I am learning so many new things, the production people, director all are very nice and helpful. Working with Balaji Telefilms will give me a great exposure," he added.

Parull is also thrilled about joining the show. " 'Divya Drishti' wrapped up less than two weeks ago and I was holidaying in Kerala when I got a call from Balaji Telefilms, so I was finalised without any audition or look-test, based on a previous audition. In 'Kasauti...' I am playing Anurag's elder sister, Rakhi, who has returned from Canada."

