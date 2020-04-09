  1. Home
  Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 09 Apr 2020 10:30:10 IST

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu has been quite famous for his role and he has a huge fan following because of his charming skills and his hot body.

Parth is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the TV. His role is much loved by everyone as he is paired opposite Erica Fernandes, who essays Prerna - his love-interest in the show.

Also Read: You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

Parth Samthaan shared a photo and captioned, “We got good ‘jeans’ 🤪 ! These crazy times will come back soon ..#throwback to kasautii boys 😛” In the photo, Parth and Sahil are seen shirtless wearing ripped jeans and their funny caption adds to it.

These boys get along quite well as their bromance can be seen in the serial as well as off-screen too. Hina Khan also commented on their picture, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mai kuch kahun 🤣🤣🤣” As if she is revealing some secret of theirs.

Check out Parth Samthaan’s post below:

