Kasautii Zindagii kay is coming up with lots of twists and turns. There have been many ups and downs in this serial, from the memory of Anurag to the wedding of Prerna.

But now what is going to happen in this show may surprise the fans of this show badly. Fans of Anurag and Prerna will be shocked to see the latest promo.

Also Read: Erica Fernandes confesses that she is in love

In the upcoming promo, Anurag and Prerna are seen on a terrace of their building. Prerna says to Anurag, this is true love. We split up and luck brings us back together. Anurag says, how much do you love me? Prerna says, a lot. After this Anurag says, can you die for me? Prerna says yes and then Anurag pushes Prerna

It's almost like a Baazigar scene where Shah Rukh Khan pushes Shilpa Shetty Kundra from the terrace of a building.

Fans are shocked to see this promo and are eager to watch the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay new promo below: