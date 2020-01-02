  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kashmir-based 'Half Widow' to release on Jan 6

Kashmir-based 'Half Widow' to release on Jan 6

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 16:34:08 IST

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) After doing the rounds of several film festivals, LA-based Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu's "Half Widow" is now set to have a limited theatrical release in India on January 6.

The film revolves around a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir, who tries to find her husband who has allegedly been abducted by Indian armed men. The film features Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead roles.

"Half Widow" is already available on Amazon Prime Video. It is an Urdu-Kashmiri language film.

The title of the film refers to the namesake term used for Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared, mostly in custody of security forces during the Kashmir conflict.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsKriti Sanon wants to do more risky and challenging roles

Kriti Sanon wants to do more risky and challenging roles

NewsGerard Butler celebrates New Year's eve in India

Gerard Butler celebrates New Year's eve in India

NewsJacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

NewsFarhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes love and happiness to rumoured ex Hardik Pandya

Urvashi Rautela wishes love and happiness to rumoured ex Hardik Pandya

NewsRyan Reynolds shares his experience of working with Michael Bay

Ryan Reynolds shares his experience of working with Michael Bay

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Song Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Movie ReviewGhost Stories Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Ghost Stories Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsMeghna Gulzar: Hope to be back in Kashmir for family vacation

Meghna Gulzar: Hope to be back in Kashmir for family vacation