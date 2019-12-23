  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kashmiri child actor Talha thrilled to win National Award

Kashmiri child actor Talha thrilled to win National Award

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 20:16:05 IST

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Kashmiri child actor Talha Arshad Reshi was thrilled to receive his first National Film Award on Monday for playing the title role in "Hamid".

Talha said with a smile: "This is such a special moment for me and my family. I never imagined I'll receive a National Award in my very first film. I want to thank my parents, (director) Aijaz (Khan) sir , Rasika (Dugal) ma'am and the entire team for helping me in understanding Hamid as a character. Without them, this award wouldn't have come my way."

"Hamid" also received the National Award for Best Urdu Film.

Aijaz said: "It's indeed an honour to be recognised and feted by the highest award in India. My happiness has multiplied as Talha, the child actor who played Hamid, came with his family from Kashmir to receive his award of best child actor for the film. This makes it even more special."

"Hamid" is produced by Yoodlee Films, a film production studio from the house of Saregama.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice president (films and TV), Saregama, said: "What an incredibly proud moment for all of us at Yoodlee. Hamid's narrative is a call to transgress war with the power of innocence and love - a much-needed message in the times we live in today. And to be feted with the National Award is a testimony to the vision that Aijaz and the team had, that has so beautifully translated onto the screen."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

NewsSweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

Sweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

NewsBhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

NewsHarry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

Harry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

NewsShriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Shriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Movie ReviewThe Witcher Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Witcher Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande