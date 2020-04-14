  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 12:07:53 IST

Almost a year after Kate Beckinsale ended her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, the actress was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Goody Grace in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday.

The two were reportedly spotted holding hands in Brentwood, California on Sunday, April 12 according to TMZ.

Both of them sported a casual look as Beckinsale was walking her dogs.

The couple was first linked back in January when they were seen leaving together at pre-Grammys party, but their romance was visible to fans as she left several comments on his Instagram in the last few months.

Over the past year and a bit, Beckinsale was also linked to Matt Rife and Pete Davidson.

There's also a close connection between Grace and Davidson.

And the world is a small place because Davidson’s best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Grace both collaborated on rapper Mod Sun’s upcoming song 'Stay Away'.

Related Topics

NewsVideo: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

Video: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]