Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Almost a year after Kate Beckinsale ended her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, the actress was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Goody Grace in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday.

The two were reportedly spotted holding hands in Brentwood, California on Sunday, April 12 according to TMZ.

Both of them sported a casual look as Beckinsale was walking her dogs.

The couple was first linked back in January when they were seen leaving together at pre-Grammys party, but their romance was visible to fans as she left several comments on his Instagram in the last few months.

Over the past year and a bit, Beckinsale was also linked to Matt Rife and Pete Davidson.

There's also a close connection between Grace and Davidson.

And the world is a small place because Davidson’s best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Grace both collaborated on rapper Mod Sun’s upcoming song 'Stay Away'.