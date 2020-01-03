Kate Hudson isn't 'impressed' with her weight gain

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson has revealed her weight and isn't too "impressed" with her post-holiday weight gain.

Like most people, the actress enjoyed the numerous sweets and treats that come along with the holiday season, but now it seems like she is regretting eating them, reports eonline.com.

She took to Instagram and wrote: "So post-holiday I'm basically 136... I always round up! Ideal weight for me (is) 125."

"I'm gonna say 3-5 lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean... important for people to understand that!"

She added: "Weight in muscle is a happy number!"

Nonetheless, she says her slight weight fluctuation is "okay", because she "know(s) how to do this".

She became an ambassador for Weight Watchers programme in December 2018.

