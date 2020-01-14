Kathy Bates on her Oscar nomination for 'Richard Jewell'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 18:11:59 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Kathy Bates hopes the crime drama "Richard Jewell" brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell.

Bates has been nominated for an Oscar in Actress In A Supporting Role category for the movie.

"Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honour to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko," Bates said.

"My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism," she added.

In "Richard Jewell", Paul Walter Hauser stars as the real-life security guard Richard Jewell whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after he discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack.

Jewell maintained he was innocent, and was finally cleared by the FBI 88 days later, although his reputation was never restored and his health was damaged. Jewell was never charged and he died in 2007.

Warner Bros. Pictures released "Richard Jewell" in India on January 3.

