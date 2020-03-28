Kathy Griffin back home after hospitalisation over COVID-19 scare

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Comic Kathy Griffin is out of hospital after suffering symptoms she feared were related to COVID-19.

The comedian had earlier shared on Instagram from her hospital bed that she had been transferred to a "COVID19 isolation ward", reportsaceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the 59-year-old has since confirmed she is back home, after seeking medical care on the recommendation of her doctor, after suffering with an apparent stomach bug for almost a week upon her return from a trip to Mexico.

"We'd been hearing about a 14-day incubation period (for the coronavirus). So for me to get what felt like food poisoning after six days, I thought, 'OK, is this a coincidence or what?' "

Her husband, Randy Bick, noted her symptoms included "incredibly intense pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, every 20 minutes."

While Griffin praised the "heroes" who helped treat her, she noted the hospital set-up wasn't ideal.

"Frankly, when they said the corona ward, I thought I would be walking into the white suits with blue-taped ceilings, everything. I kind of expected them to put me in a shower room and all that -- but as recently as (Tuesday), there's no cavalry that's coming in handing out millions of (test) swabs. The doctor was going through the boxes and going through the boxes (on a form) and she kept saying, like, 'Ugh, because of the lungs, the fever and the kind of cough... you don'tmeet the CDC requirements', " she said.

The star's comments come after she slammed US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing.

