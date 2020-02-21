Brahms: The Boy II: Katie Holmes completes a new milestone by stepping into the horror genre
The makers of Brahms The Boy II promises audiences that this horror flick will be eerier than its previous franchise. This part would have a brand-new cast on board creating a talent blast. The cast includes Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery, who play the role of Liza and Jude.
In an interview, Holmes opens up about doing a horror movie with William Brent. She mentions, “The hardest part was the exhaustion, everyday. Well, I think every film is unique because it is a different character and you are at a different place in your creative life. What drew me to this movie was the people involved.
Also this character Liza who is very vulnerable and very protective. And in a place where she is open to being haunted. And I felt, William Brent is wonderful at visuals and it was great to work with him.
And from what I have seen in the movie I'm very proud of it. And people seem to start liking horror movie again. So it nice to be a part of hopefully something what people will go and see.”
The movie is going to give a thrilling and jaw-clenching experience to its viewers. The vibes of the movie are dark and spooky with brilliant cinematography to accentuate the adrenaline!