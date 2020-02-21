The makers of Brahms The Boy II promises audiences that this horror flick will be eerier than its previous franchise. This part would have a brand-new cast on board creating a talent blast. The cast includes Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery, who play the role of Liza and Jude.

In an interview, Holmes opens up about doing a horror movie with William Brent. She mentions, “The hardest part was the exhaustion, everyday. Well, I think every film is unique because it is a different character and you are at a different place in your creative life. What drew me to this movie was the people involved.

Also this character Liza who is very vulnerable and very protective. And in a place where she is open to being haunted. And I felt, William Brent is wonderful at visuals and it was great to work with him.

And from what I have seen in the movie I'm very proud of it. And people seem to start liking horror movie again. So it nice to be a part of hopefully something what people will go and see.”

The movie is going to give a thrilling and jaw-clenching experience to its viewers. The vibes of the movie are dark and spooky with brilliant cinematography to accentuate the adrenaline!