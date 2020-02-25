  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Brahms The Boy II
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 15:00:27 IST

Katie Holmes has always been a dedicated actress even in the most challenging roles. In her upcoming film Brahms: The Boy II, she plays the role of a mother to a young boy who befriend’s a possessed doll. Being a mother in real life too, it was a difficult and sensitive to work in this movie.

Also read: Brahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

She recalls her experience during the making of the films and says, Liza is a mother, just like I am. To see your child in a state of horror is no less than a nightmare. I would come back home post the shoot to my daughter appreciating her even more than usual sometimes. (Chuckles)

There would be instance where I'd hear certain uncanny sounds or vibes at home. Or I'd have some vividly unusual nightmares of me being suffocated. Doing a horror film definitely leaves a major impact on an actor. It's intriguing but, really fun at the same time." 

The movie sees the horror plotted by a possessed doll against a little family that move into a new house. The film unfolds new dimensions of horror for the audience, it will surely run a chill down your spine!

Related Topics

NewsIrrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

NewsBTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

BTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

NewsJersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

NewsBloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

Bloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

NewsMohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

Mohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

NewsKatrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Priyanka Chopra

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Movie ReviewHunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Hunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott