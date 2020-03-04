Katrina Kaif glowing in floral lehenga outfits

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 13:00:39 IST

Katrina Kaif has is taking the internet by storm by showing off her traditional side. She put their best fashion foot forward and gave us some major ethnic goals. 

Katrina is ruling every girl’s mind with her drooling figure and outfits. Each and every outfit of her screams fashion and looks extremely stylish. But her floral outfit is one of the best.  And her floral attire is extremely easy to replicate.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shows us how to rock in a mini skirt

This pretty floral lehenga is the best outfit to rock for an afternoon party. The gorgeous print will bring out the feminine vibe and make you look like a work of art. All girls can try this floral lehenga of Katrina Kaif at the weddings.

Check out Katrina Kaif's floral Lehenga below:

Katrina Kaif looks so beautiful in a floral ethnic outfit, the mesmerizing diva took to Instagram to share several posts of herself which have got the fans going gaga over them.

Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly fresh in a blue lehenga choli. The floral printed lehenga was teamed with a floral printed blue blouse and was rounded out with a dupatta. The look was accessorized with a stunning statement neckpiece.

Katrina Kaif looks dreamy in this floral lehenga

Katrina Kaif sizzles in Floral Printed Lehenga

