  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Mar 2020 18:32:45 IST

A shrug comes in handy. Ideally worn as a thin jacket or a cover-up over an outfit, long shrugs can be worn as an addition over a vast variety of outfits. Various patterns and styles of long shrugs have made them popular among women in the formal and casual wear segment.

There are different designs of long shrugs for women like sleeveless shrugs, full sleeves long shrugs, netted shrugs and more that can really compliment your look. However, styling them in the right way is what makes the difference in the attire.

Also Read: Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'C

Celebrities too find solace in the serenity of the lovely beaches. To beat the bustle of city life, tinsel town celebs are often seen relaxing at the beaches.

Out TV town celebs have perfectly worn the netted white shrug and slayed in a beach pose. Check out the actresses white netted shrug pictures below:

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Hina Khan can be seen donning a floral orange bikini teamed up with a sheer white shrug worn over it. She completed her look with a hat, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick. Flaunting her perfect curves and toned back, she is making the jaws drop and eyes pop out with her sexy bikini look.

View this post on Instagram

🍭

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a sea-shells necklace and a neon neckpiece teamed up with a white shrug completing her beach pose look.

Nia Sharma is seen sporting a red-colored swimwear with a white-colored print on it. She wore a white-colored net shrug over the swimwear to complement the look.

Krystle Dsouza enjoying at the beach wearing a white net shrug. She teamed up her look with sunglasses and a million-dollar smile.

A sunkissed picture of Niti Taylor posing at the beach while wearing a perfect white shrug to complete her look.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Fashion & LifestyleRadhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Radhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Fashion & LifestyleTu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in hilarious video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in hilarious video

Fashion & LifestyleShivangi Joshi to Deepika Padukone: Holi dress ideas Inspired by our favorite celebs

Shivangi Joshi to Deepika Padukone: Holi dress ideas Inspired by our favorite celebs

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner wows fans with her cowgirl look

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her cowgirl look

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens