A shrug comes in handy. Ideally worn as a thin jacket or a cover-up over an outfit, long shrugs can be worn as an addition over a vast variety of outfits. Various patterns and styles of long shrugs have made them popular among women in the formal and casual wear segment.

There are different designs of long shrugs for women like sleeveless shrugs, full sleeves long shrugs, netted shrugs and more that can really compliment your look. However, styling them in the right way is what makes the difference in the attire.

Also Read: Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'C

Celebrities too find solace in the serenity of the lovely beaches. To beat the bustle of city life, tinsel town celebs are often seen relaxing at the beaches.

Out TV town celebs have perfectly worn the netted white shrug and slayed in a beach pose. Check out the actresses white netted shrug pictures below:

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Hina Khan can be seen donning a floral orange bikini teamed up with a sheer white shrug worn over it. She completed her look with a hat, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick. Flaunting her perfect curves and toned back, she is making the jaws drop and eyes pop out with her sexy bikini look.

Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a sea-shells necklace and a neon neckpiece teamed up with a white shrug completing her beach pose look.

Nia Sharma is seen sporting a red-colored swimwear with a white-colored print on it. She wore a white-colored net shrug over the swimwear to complement the look.

Krystle Dsouza enjoying at the beach wearing a white net shrug. She teamed up her look with sunglasses and a million-dollar smile.

A sunkissed picture of Niti Taylor posing at the beach while wearing a perfect white shrug to complete her look.