Bollywood babe Katrina Kaif is currently busy with her upcoming movie Sooryavnshi. In the movie, she will be working with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be teaming up with her ‘Namaste London’ co-star Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The movie will be the next film in the filmmaker’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’.

She never fails to make a statement when she graces our timeline on social media and the actress is known in the industry for her toned physique, her natural beauty and of course, her killer moves.

The actress, who is an avid user of social media, often takes to Instagram to share glimpses of her life with her fans and followers.

Katrina Kaif shows us how to rock in a mini skirt. Check out the Katrina Kaif's mini skirt photos below:

Katrina Kaif dug into her closet and put on an ’80s inspired outfit, complete with polka dots and a chic leather yellow skirt.

Katrina slayed when she styled her black embellished skirt with a white button-down shirt

KAT