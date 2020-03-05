Katy Perry announces pregnancy through music video

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Pop superstar Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, and she shared the news through her new music video.

The "American Idol" judge revealed the news that she is expecting in the music video of her new song "Never worn white", reports people.com.

The baby will be the first for Perry with fiance Bloom. The 43-year-old Bloom is already a father to a nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.

During an Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

Perry went on to reveal her due date.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth -- literally -- but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said, referring to her upcoming album.

She added that she and Bloom can't wait for the arrival of the baby.

"We're excited and happy," she told her fans while eating some dried mango.

The singer also opened up about her craving during her secret pregnancy, saying that she "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse"

She has also developed a love for spicy foods, some foods now are not so appealing.

"Foods that gross me out now are beef," she told her fans.

Perry channels her fears of commitment through "Never worn white", while at the same time singing about how she is ready for a life of happiness with another person.

"Because I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you," she sings in the chorus. "No, I've never worn white/But I'm standin' here tonight/Cause I really wanna say 'I do'."

The song's video ended with the star first rubbing her belly in a white dress before, in the final shot, she turned to the side while wearing a sheer look to show off her baby bump.

--IANS

sug/vnc