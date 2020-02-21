Katy Perry faints on 'American Idol' auditions set

A big-time drama is set to play out on Sunday’s edition of 'American Idol' and it has nothing to do with the auditions.

The auditions which were held in Sunriver, Oregon, faced a major detour after the cast and crew started smelling a gas leak - and the whole ordeal is about to be televised on Sunday's all-new episode.

While the show was entertaining potential contestants in November of last year, Katy Perry and her fellow 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were forced to evacuate the set of the show because of a gas leak, according to reports.

In an exclusive sneak peek reported by People.com, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were forced to pause auditions when suddenly the unmistakable odour of propane is detected.

"Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense," Katy Perry wonders in the clip.

"We’re getting heavy propane," Luke Bryan said while speaking off camera to Idol producers.

"I have a slight headache from it," Perry says, as she stood up to leave the studio. "Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad."

As Bryan confirms the gas leak, Perry says "I'm not feeling good" before collapsing.

As chaos emerges amongst the crew and the contestants, a fire alarm blares and sirens can be heard in the background as a producer evacuates the auditioning singers, asking them to head outside "as quickly as possible."

This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak," says Bryan, while stepping outside the studio.

"I’m not feeling good," says Perry, as she falls to the ground.

Fans will be able to see what happens next on this Sunday’s edition of 'American Idol'. American Idol airs this Sunday on ABC.