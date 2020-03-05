Katy Perry has reportedly confirmed that she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom saying it's "the longest secret I've ever had to keep".

The "Roar" singer has courageously announced about her pregnancy in a unique style in her newly released music video for her single 'Never Worn White', which debuted today.

The baby on the way will be her first for Perry with actor Orlando Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor, 43, already shares his 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The song appears to have taken inspiration from her relationship with the British actor who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

Dressed in a white dress, Perry sings "see us in 60 years with a full family tree". The video ends with a side-on shot of Perry cradling a baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram, the pop star shared: "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer."

In a live video, after the video was released, Perry also revealed she is ready to release a new album, saying: "Let’s call it a double-whammy".

The 'Teenage Dreams' songstress got engaged to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star Bloom on Valentine’s Day last year. She was previously married to British TV presenter Russell Brand for two years from 2010.