  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom (Pic. Courtesy: Glamour)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 12:32:40 IST

Katy Perry has reportedly confirmed that she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom saying it's "the longest secret I've ever had to keep".

The "Roar" singer has courageously announced about her pregnancy in a unique style in her newly released music video for her single 'Never Worn White', which debuted today.

Also Read: Song Lyrics of 'Never Worn White' by Katy Perry

The baby on the way will be her first for Perry with actor Orlando Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor, 43, already shares his 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The song appears to have taken inspiration from her relationship with the British actor who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

Dressed in a white dress, Perry sings "see us in 60 years with a full family tree". The video ends with a side-on shot of Perry cradling a baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram, the pop star shared: "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer."

In a live video, after the video was released, Perry also revealed she is ready to release a new album, saying: "Let’s call it a double-whammy".

The 'Teenage Dreams' songstress got engaged to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star Bloom on Valentine’s Day last year. She was previously married to British TV presenter Russell Brand for two years from 2010.

Related Topics

NewsWomen's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

Women's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

NewsTusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

NewsNicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

NewsBritney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

NewsWhen Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

When Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

NewsKiara Advani opens up on Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 celebrity calendar controversy

Kiara Advani opens up on Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 celebrity calendar controversy

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's latest sporty look

Sara Ali Khan's latest sporty look