Katy Perry‘s press tour in Australia was reportedly cut short after cancelling a string of press interviews and spending 24 hours in lockdown in a Sydney hotel amid the recent coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer was seen getting out a vehicle as she made her way through Sydney airport on March 12, looking incognito in a casual grey hoodie (hood up), yoga pants and Adidas sneakers.

Perry who recently broke the news of her pregnancy, appeared cautious as she walked through the airport by pressing a pillow against her mouth.

The 'Fireworks' star reportedly cancelled a series of interviews on Wednesday, after jetting to the country for bush-fire relief fund-raiser. She is understood to be returning home to the United States to reunite with Orlando.

The power couple is expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile on the other side of the world, Perry’s fiance, Orlando Bloom was also affected by coronavirus measures.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor on Thursday announced on social media that the production of the two of his Amazon Prime series 'Carnival Row' had been cancelled.

Bloom, 43, and the rest of the 'Carnival Row' cast have been reportedly sent home to be quarantined ahead of the US imposing the new travel ban on Europe.