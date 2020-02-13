  1. Home
Katy Perry flaunts signature blonde locks at 'American Idol' Season 18 blue carpet (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 12:02:33 IST

Katy Perry looked glamorous as she hit the blue carpet of American Idol season 18 premiere event, held at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday night (February 12) with her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The popstar went all pink for the popular talent search show's premiere party in Hollywood on Wednesday evening. The event also featured a live performance from last year’s winner, Laine Hardy, who has been busy with his debut album. American Idol will debut on Sunday, February 16 on ABC.

Perry wore an iridescent pink mini-dress for the gala event, while her co-stars Richie and Bryan kept it simple sporting casual ensembles.

The 35-year-old singer's soft pink dress featured a skewed polka dot pattern, outlined in shimmering silver thread. Her curves were further accentuated by the dress' tie strap belt which gave her waist a flattering cinch.

Katy showed off her new signature blonde locks tailored in cohesive finger waves, which beautifully framed the singer's oval shaped face.

The 'Teenage Dream' songstress completed her look with a pair of geometric drop earrings that coordinated with her iridescent dress.

